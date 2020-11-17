BMW Says Dealerships Don't Create Venue For Patent Fight

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- BMW of North America LLC told an Atlanta federal judge on Tuesday that northern Georgia is an improper venue for a patent infringement suit against its remote-start vehicle technology because it can't be tied to BMW dealerships in the area. The company is seeking to dismiss or transfer a suit brought in May by Georgia company Omega Patents LLC alleging that BMW uses Omega's patented auto-start system without permission. During oral arguments on BMW's motions, Kara A. Specht of Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP, an attorney for BMW North America, said the company doesn't mind litigating in northern Georgia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS