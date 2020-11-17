'Varsity Blues' Couple Get Jail For 'Warped' Admissions Ploy

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- A California couple caught in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal are heading to prison for paying $250,000 in bribes to get their daughter into the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit, after a judge castigated the "warped thinking" that led to the scheme. In dual hearings Tuesday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton sentenced Todd Blake, 54, to four months in prison and Diane Blake, 55, to six weeks, accepting the negotiated sentences they agreed to when entering their guilty pleas in July. The husband and wife are also each on the hook for $125,000 in...

