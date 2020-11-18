Judge Says Seinfeld Shouldn't Get $1M For Copyright Suit Win

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge said that Jerry Seinfeld is not entitled to recover nearly $1 million he spent defeating a lawsuit filed by a former creative partner who accused him of stealing "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." In a recommendation issued Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker said the lawsuit, filed by director Christian Charles, should not be deemed the kind of egregiously bad copyright case that warrants an award of attorney fees. The judge said the case might have been deemed "objectively unreasonable" — a key factor weighed by courts — if not for a recent ruling by the...

