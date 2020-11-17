US Drops Drug Plot Charges Against Ex-Mexican Military Chief

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 11:46 PM EST) -- Citing foreign policy considerations, Attorney General William Barr announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice is dropping its charges against Mexico's former secretary of national defense, who is accused of playing a role in a sprawling drug cartel plot. In a joint statement with Fiscalía General of Mexico Alejandro Gertz Manero, Barr said that, upon learning of the arrest last month of Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda at Los Angeles International Airport, Mexico opened its own investigation into the former military boss. Zepeda was charged with taking part in an international cartel conspiracy to import heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines and marijuana. "In recognition...

