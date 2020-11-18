Jury Convicts Texas Doctor In $6.7M Prescription Scam

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- A family doctor has been convicted by a federal jury in Texas of perpetrating a scam that defrauded the military health insurance provider Tricare out of $6.7 million by prescribing expensive scar-healing creams to phony patients. In a verdict returned Tuesday after a four-day trial, jurors determined that Dr. Grigoriy T. Rodonaia, 43, was guilty of 12 counts of health care fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of making a false statement and two counts of accepting kickbacks. The jury found Rodonaia not guilty on three counts of health care fraud and one of aggravated identity theft....

