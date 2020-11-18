Ill. City Says Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Can't Halt Antitrust Claims

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- The city of Rockford, Illinois, told a federal court Tuesday that Mallinckrodt's bankruptcy should have no impact on the prosecution of claims against Express Scripts for allegedly working with the troubled drug company to inflate prices of the hormone treatment Acthar. The city filed a response Tuesday opposing a bid from pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts and several of its subsidiaries to pause all proceedings in the antitrust case until key issues in Mallinckrodt's bankruptcy can be resolved. The bankruptcy has automatically stayed the claims against Mallinckrodt, and the drugmaker has asked the bankruptcy court to extend that stay to cover...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS