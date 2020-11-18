9th Circ. Mulls If Prop 22 Moots Uber, Postmates' AB 5 Appeal

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel questioned Wednesday whether Uber and Postmates are tilting at windmills by asking for an injunction blocking A.B. 5, a California law making it harder for workers to be classified as independent contractors, since Golden State voters just approved Proposition 22 exempting them from the law's worker-classification test. Theane Evangelis of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP — an attorney for Uber Technologies Inc., Postmates Inc. and individual drivers Lydia Olson and Miguel Perez — told the three-judge panel during virtual oral arguments that the case is still very much alive, because the California Attorney General's Office is still...

