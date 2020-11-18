Baylor Calls Sanctions Bid In Title IX Suit 'Shocking'

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- Baylor University on Wednesday came out swinging against a motion for sanctions filed by women suing the school in a Title IX lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults, saying the claims that it's attempting to "shroud and delay" the discovery process are "offensive and, candidly, shocking." Wednesday's filing from the Baptist university in Waco, Texas, comes after the 15 Jane Does suing the school moved for sanctions this month as they alleged the school was delaying justice by misusing a court-ordered check of its discovery compliance over an investigation conducted by the firm now known as Troutman Pepper. But Baylor cast blame for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS