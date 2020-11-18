'Internet Of Things' Security Standards Bill Sent To Trump

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 10:55 PM EST) -- The Senate has easily approved a bipartisan bill that would mandate security standards for federal purchases of internet-connected devices, sending to the president's desk a House-passed plan that would yield new national rules for the growing "Internet of Things" market. The IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act would require the National Institute of Standards and Technology to develop minimum cybersecurity standards for any internet-connected device the federal government purchases, from thermostats to vehicles. IoT vendors also would have to create vulnerability disclosure policies so federal officials learn of security flaws as soon as they are uncovered. The Senate passed the House bill by unanimous...

