Napolitano Says 'Lenient' Sentence Due To Plea Deal, Not Sex

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 9:40 PM EST) -- Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano on Wednesday blasted claims he gave a lenient sentence to a criminal defendant as a reward for their purported sexual encounter when the pundit was a judge, telling a New Jersey federal court the sentence stemmed from the accuser's plea deal with prosecutors. In fighting the first of two sexual assault suits brought against him, the former New Jersey state judge claimed in an answer that plaintiff Charles Corbishley entered into that plea agreement weeks before the alleged 1988 incident that Napolitano said never occurred. Napolitano also provided a copy of the agreement bearing Corbishley's signature....

