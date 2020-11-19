Union Says Air India Can't Cut US Pay During Contract Talks

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 4:40 PM EST) -- The union representing U.S.-based workers for Air India asked a New York federal court to block the airline from taking $600 out of November paychecks for its U.S. workers, arguing the cuts violated federal labor law because they were made amid ongoing talks over a new contract. The airline division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters requested an injunction Wednesday to block the airline from going ahead with the pay cuts for U.S. clerical agents, claiming Air India violated the Railway Labor Act's requirement that current labor contracts be honored while the two sides are working on a new deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS