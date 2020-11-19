Google Likely To Beat 'Loot Box' Gambling Suit, For Now

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday she'll likely toss with leave to amend parents' proposed class action claiming Google's Play store illegally encourages children to gamble with surprise in-game purchases called "loot boxes," saying Google is shielded from the current claims by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman said she's not sure whether loot boxes constitute gambling under California statutes at this point in litigation. Regardless, she said she doesn't think she'll have to reach the issue, because as currently pled Google appears protected from the claims under Section...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS