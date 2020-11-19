Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Likely To Beat 'Loot Box' Gambling Suit, For Now

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday she'll likely toss with leave to amend parents' proposed class action claiming Google's Play store illegally encourages children to gamble with surprise in-game purchases called "loot boxes," saying Google is shielded from the current claims by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman said she's not sure whether loot boxes constitute gambling under California statutes at this point in litigation. Regardless, she said she doesn't think she'll have to reach the issue, because as currently pled Google appears protected from the claims under Section...

