Injured Concertgoer Sues Ga. Venue Over Drunken Attack

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- A Georgia couple has sued a host of entertainment businesses in state court, claiming that drunken patrons seriously assaulted the woman at an Atlanta blues concert, leaving her with permanent injuries and $210,000 in medical bills. Lavina Marie and David Andrew Lewis alleged in their Wednesday complaint for damages that the owners and operators of the Variety Playhouse concert venue in Atlanta failed to protect her from the intoxicated patrons who assaulted her during a musical performance by singer-guitarist Tab Benoit and caused her to undergo spinal fusion surgery. The Lewises named Agon Sports & Entertainment LLC, Georgia Theatre Operating LLC,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS