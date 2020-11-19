Pomerantz Fights Robbins Geller's Lead Atty Win In Zoom Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- Pomerantz LLP says that due to a damages cap miscalculation, a California federal judge has erroneously appointed Robbins Geller to lead consolidated securities litigation against the videoconferencing provider Zoom. The firm asked U.S. District Judge James Donato on Wednesday to reconsider his order from earlier this month appointing Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP as lead counsel and investor Adam Butt as lead plaintiff in a putative class action over Zoom's alleged misstatements about its data privacy and security measures. A set of four Zoom Video Communications Inc. investors represented by Pomerantz and The Rosen Law Firm PA had sought lead...

