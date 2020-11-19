Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3M Wins 3rd Circ. Ruling To Send PFAS Suit To Minnesota

Law360 (November 19, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has overturned a New Jersey district court's decision to keep a securities fraud class against 3M over its production of "forever chemicals," saying the trial court put too much weight on allegations of environmental harms in the state.

A three-judge panel sent the suit to Minnesota Wednesday after determining that the dispute is not solely about environmental harms such as contaminated drinking water in New Jersey. It said the lower court failed to correctly consider several important factors, including that 3M is headquartered in Minnesota, that the statements alleged to have been fraudulent were issued predominantly from the...

