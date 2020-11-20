Texas Ex-Atty Loses Fee Fight Over $4.7M Sex Assault Award

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- A former Texas attorney on Thursday lost a three-year contingency fee battle stemming from a $4.7 million sexual assault judgment, with a state appeals court ruling that she is not entitled to independently collect fees from her client's judgment. The three-judge Court of Appeals panel ruled that Kristin Wilkinson's "right to her contingency fee is wholly derivative of her client's rights" to collect their judgment. The ruling comes after a nearly decadelong dispute consisting of a series of trust and receivership arrangements and legal actions that left Wilkinson without her full contingency fees and interest. "Because an attorney's right to her...

