Justices Asked To Save No-Poach Suits From Arbitration

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- Domino's workers say virtually all employee contract disputes will end up being sent to arbitration if the U.S. Supreme Court doesn't step in and topple the "house of cards" built by the nation's federal circuit courts on the subject. Eleven out of 12 circuits have ruled the wrong way on the matter, without conducting the proper analysis laid out by the Supreme Court for making a call on arbitrability, the Domino's employees told the justices Monday in their petition for a writ of certiorari. "They have simply rubber-stamped the holdings of their sister circuits," they wrote. The workers are suing the...

