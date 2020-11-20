Paralegal Admits To Stealing Immigration Firm Clients' Money

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles paralegal has pled guilty to defrauding clients of local immigration law firms of nearly $200,000 by pocketing their payments for legal services to bankroll her personal expenses, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice. Tanya Garcia, 40, of Whittier, California, pled guilty to one court of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced Thursday. Garcia admitted to stealing those client payments while working as a paralegal at various immigration law firms in Los Angeles and Riverside County, according to the plea agreement handed down Nov. 5. "Ms. Garcia betrayed...

