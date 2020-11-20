Timeshare Owners Ask 11th Circ. To Revive Marriott Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- Timeshare owners urged the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to reverse the dismissal of their proposed class suit claiming Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc. duped them into buying invalid real estate deals via a points program, arguing the lower court decision turns Florida property law on its head. Jeffrey Norton, who argued on behalf of the timeshare owners, told the Eleventh Circuit panel that the Marriott Vacation Club Destinations Trust Points Program, known as the MVC Trust, violates Florida law because it is disguised as a real property interest even though there's no actual property interest involved. The state's timeshare statute expressly excludes...

