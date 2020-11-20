Real Estate Rumors: Hana Financial, Nunez, Giant Food

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- Korea-based lender Hana Financial Investment is looking for a third party to buy two New York construction loans it has made, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The company is seeking to offload a $145 million loan it's made to Caspi Development for a hotel project in Tribeca at 456 Greenwich St. and is also seeking to shed a $27 million loan to Real Estate Equities Corp. for a Manhattan NoHo office development project at 1 St. Marks Place, according to the report. An entity led by Florida investor Raul Nunez has sold a Miami mobile home park for $15 million, the South...

