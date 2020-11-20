AirBnb Home Invasion Suit Sent To Arkansas, Not Arbitration

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- Airbnb Inc. can't force arbitration of a family's claims blaming the reservation platform after they were robbed and held hostage by masked gunmen in an Argentina property, but the dispute should be litigated in Arkansas, an Illinois federal judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman rejected Airbnb's request to send the dispute to arbitration, but he did grant the vacation rental company's alternative request that he ship the lawsuit to the Western District of Arkansas, where many of the material events outlining the family's claims occurred. Airbnb will get a chance to raise its arbitration request with the Arkansas judge...

