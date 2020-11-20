Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AirBnb Home Invasion Suit Sent To Arkansas, Not Arbitration

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- Airbnb Inc. can't force arbitration of a family's claims blaming the reservation platform after they were robbed and held hostage by masked gunmen in an Argentina property, but the dispute should be litigated in Arkansas, an Illinois federal judge said Friday.

U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman rejected Airbnb's request to send the dispute to arbitration, but he did grant the vacation rental company's alternative request that he ship the lawsuit to the Western District of Arkansas, where many of the material events outlining the family's claims occurred. Airbnb will get a chance to raise its arbitration request with the Arkansas judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!