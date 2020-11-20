Verizon Loses Protest Over AT&T's $90M FBI Contract

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 2:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has tossed Verizon's protest over AT&T's $90 million contract to provide wireless voice and data telecommunication services to the FBI, stating Verizon's claims of unfair treatment were untimely and didn't demonstrate its competitor's price was unreasonable. In a Nov. 5 decision, the agency brushed off Verizon's protests against AT&T's proposed $91,928,640 contract for comprehensive wireless voice and data telecommunication services that the FBI ended up taking. Verizon, which had quoted $147,609,360, claimed AT&T's price was too low to realistically provide the services needed. While the telecom giant said AT&T's proposed price "simply could not have included...

