FTC's Zoom Deal Signals New Data Security Plan Under Dems

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's two Democrats offered a detailed strategy for boosting the agency's data security and privacy enforcement approach in an objection to a recent nonmonetary settlement against Zoom, laying out a plan that could soon come to fruition as their party readies to take the helm of the agency next year. In an agreement unveiled earlier this month, Zoom Video Communications Inc. resolved to enhance its data security practices to settle claims that it misled users about its encryption and undermined a browser security setting. The agreement largely aligns with the types of enforcement actions and remedies the FTC...

