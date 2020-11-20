Women Suing Baylor Say 'Enough Is Enough' In Docs Fight

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- A group of women suing Baylor University over its response to sexual assault reports has shot back against the school's claims that their bid for sanctions was "draconian," urging "severe and immediate" consequences for the school for allegedly stonewalling document requests. The 15 Jane Does suing the university said Thursday that Baylor has been given three years to produce documents related to an investigation conducted by the firm now known as Troutman Pepper, but has obstructed the process instead. "With Baylor there will always be one more explanation, one more complicated and nuanced web to be woven to try and explain...

