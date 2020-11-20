Brand Battles: LeBron Dunks On Carnival Over 'King James'

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, basketball star LeBron James wants to block a "King James" application filed by cruise company Carnival — plus three other cases you need to know. Guarding the 'King' Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James went to the board on Nov. 18 to block Carnival PLC's application to register "King James" as a trademark for cruise-related services and goods, saying that his "well-known" nickname has become interchangeable with his real name. "The media and basketball fans consistently refer to LeBron James as 'King James,' and LeBron James' Twitter...

