Harm Of Proposed DAPL Shutdown Too Great, ND Says

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- The state of North Dakota on Friday urged a D.C. federal judge not to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline during a court-ordered environmental review, saying that doing so would harm the state by drastically cutting tax revenues. In its third amicus brief to the court in a closely-watched case that has slowed construction on the pipeline shipping crude oil from the state's Bakken Shale region, North Dakota warned that a shutdown would cause "significant and immediate irreparable harm," as the state is "extremely dependent" on oil and gas extraction revenues. "It would result in literally billions of dollars in losses...

