Real Estate Rumors: O'Reilly Auto, GlenLine, GME Alliance

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Real estate firm Elion Partners has picked up a Pompano Beach, Florida, warehouse for $11.65 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for 3141 S.W. 10th St., and the seller of the 93,873-square-foot property is an affiliate of O'Reilly Auto Parts, according to the report. The warehouse sits on 5.3 acres and was built in 2002, according to the report. Industrial real estate firm GlenLine Investments has picked up a Maryland industrial property for $8.4 million, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The deal is for 700 Evelyn Ave. in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and the property has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS