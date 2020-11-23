Ticket Seller Asks Ill. Judge To Toss Finger Scan Privacy Suit

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- Online ticket seller Vivid Seats argued Friday that an Illinois federal judge should toss accusations that it collected a former employee's biometric information without informed consent because his claims are time-barred and blocked by the state's workers' compensation laws. Vivid Seats argued the proposed class claims that former employee Samuel Donets launched over the company's finger-scanning practices are time-barred regardless of whether Donets says his suit outlines a workplace privacy injury, personal injury "or something else." And because Donets acknowledges that his claims arise through his employment with Vivid Seats, he should be required to use the state's workers' compensation regime...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS