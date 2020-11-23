Volkswagen Knocks Out 2 Cellular Network Patents At PTAB

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- Volkswagen has notched a pair of victories at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which has invalidated claims in two Carucel Investments LP patents covering a mobile communications system after finding them obvious in light of earlier patents. Volkswagen sought the inter partes reviews after Carucel accused the automaker of infringing four related patents in Texas federal court, and the PTAB's pair of decisions on Friday leave all four patents at stake in the 2018 district court case invalidated. The board invalidated the other two patents at issue in the district court case on Nov. 6. In its decisions Friday, the...

