Chamber Slams Trump's H-1B Rules As 'Regulatory Ambush'

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged a California federal judge on Monday to block the Trump administration's changes to H-1B temporary worker visa requirements, arguing that the proposed rule changes are a "regulatory ambush" that have nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic and are "drastically unfair to the public." During a hearing held via Zoom, Paul W. Hughes III of McDermott Will & Emery LLP argued on behalf of business groups that the proposed rules were announced without public comment in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act, and therefore the judge should reject the government's arguments that the rule changes...

