UnitedHealth Fights 'Game-Changer' ERISA Class Action Loss

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- United Behavioral Health is fighting a first-of-its-kind court order to reprocess 67,000 claims after a judge nixed the insurer's guidelines for covering behavioral health treatment, in a case that has huge implications for the future of Employee Retirement Income Security Act class actions over treatment denials. The UnitedHealth Group unit asked a California federal judge on Nov. 20 to stay portions of his Nov. 3 remedies order while the company appeals it in the Ninth Circuit. UBH is also appealing the underlying 2019 decision that the company's coverage guidelines were inconsistent with generally accepted standards of care, resulting in thousands of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS