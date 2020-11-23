Northrop Ex-Workers Get 2 Subclasses OK'd In ERISA Suit

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 10:59 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday certified two subclasses of former Northrop Grumman employees in a class action accusing the company of violating ERISA by only telling certain laid-off workers about cash severance benefits. In an opinion and order, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood allowed Northrop ex-workers hired before October 2011 and Northrop ex-workers who were employed by the company's technical services division to proceed as subclasses in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, which was initially certified as a class action in October 2019. The suit accuses Northrop of denying certain former workers access to cash severance benefits...

