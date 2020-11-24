Biden Lauds GM's U-Turn In Tailpipe Emissions Legal Battle

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 12:01 AM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden praised General Motors' decision Monday to stop supporting the Trump administration's efforts to roll back states' tailpipe pollution regulations, with Biden and the automaker singing high praises for electric vehicles in the fight against climate change and urging fellow automakers to end their support of the litigation. "GM's decision reinforces how shortsighted the Trump Administration's efforts to erode American ingenuity and America's defenses against the climate threat truly are," Biden said. Mary T. Barra, General Motors' chairman and chief executive officer, wrote in a letter to environmental leaders Monday that the automaker is confident that the Biden administration,...

