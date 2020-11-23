Drivers File OT Suit Against Courier Over Day-Pay Practice

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 9:52 PM EST) -- A courier services company misclassified delivery drivers as independent contractors and paid them a flat daily rate instead of the required overtime pay, a former driver has alleged in a new proposed collective action in Georgia federal court. In a complaint filed Friday, former driver Lyza Jones says National Delivery Solutions LLC wrongly classified her and other current and former drivers as independent contractors, when they should have been considered employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act and therefore eligible for overtime pay. "Defendant regularly, and as a routine policy and practice, paid plaintiff and other delivery drivers a daily rate,...

