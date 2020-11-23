Shipbuilder Says Kinder Morgan Owes Asbestos Coverage

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- Shipbuilding giant Huntington Ingalls Inc. has demanded Kinder Morgan provide insurance coverage for millions of dollars worth of asbestos-injury claims, telling a Virginia federal court that the energy company inherited the risk by buying Huntington's former parent company. Huntington on Friday said Kinder Morgan assumed liabilities for its legacy insurance policies when it bought natural gas company El Paso Corp. in 2011. The suit traces a complex chain of corporate shuffling predating that deal and claims the buck stops with Kinder Morgan and a clutch of U.K. insurers, including Lloyd's. Huntington, the country's largest military shipbuilder, said it continues to incur...

