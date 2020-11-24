Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Pauses Express Scripts Antitrust Claims

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- The court overseeing Mallinckrodt's bankruptcy proceedings has paused the city of Rockford, Illinois' separate antitrust case against Express Scripts for allegedly working with the troubled drug company to inflate prices of the hormone treatment Acthar. Express Scripts filed a notice in the antitrust case in Illinois federal court on Monday saying that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey has enjoined the prosecution of Acthar-related claims against the company for 270 days. "Judge Dorsey read his ruling from the bench and directed Mallinckrodt to upload for signing an order incorporating his honor's ruling," the notice said. The Chapter 11 proceedings automatically stayed...

