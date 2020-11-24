Divided DC Circ. Denies Tribes' Bid To Halt Border Wall

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- A divided D.C. Circuit panel refused to halt construction of President Donald Trump's border wall on Monday, overriding claims from Native American groups that the project is irreversibly destroying significant archeological sites, in violation of federal law. Judges Cornelia T.L. Pillard and Neomi Rao formed the majority in Monday's order, which denied the emergency injunction that four bands of the Kumeyaay Nation requested to combat irreparable harm they allege the project is causing to burial sites and historic villages. The court laid out an expedited timeline for the consolidated case, but provided little explanation of its reasoning on the construction project....

