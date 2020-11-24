Prison Operator's Family Separation Defamation Suit Tossed

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- A financial investment firm has beaten back a suit brought by CoreCivic Inc. over allegedly false claims about the private prison company's role in the separation of immigrant families, after a California district judge permanently dismissed the suit and found the statements in question were "true enough." In a one-page order Thursday granting Candide Group LLC and Morgan Simon's motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said that CoreCivic did operate detention facilities for parents separated from their children under the Trump administration's family separation policy. "Even though CoreCivic did not operate the detention facilities in which the children themselves...

