Judge Trims Drivers' Suit Over Cracked Subaru Windshields

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 11:01 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday trimmed several counts from a proposed class action against Subaru over alleged spontaneously cracking windshields but left most counts intact, ruling the consumers can sue over vehicle models they have not owned or leased. In his 89-page opinion on a motion to dismiss from Subaru of America Inc. and Subaru Corp., U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman handed the 16 named plaintiffs a notable preliminary victory by finding, based on prior case law, that it was premature to determine they lack standing to pursue claims for all five vehicle models named in the suit....

