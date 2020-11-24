NY Justices Say Insurer Can Escape Some Injury Award Costs

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- New York's highest court on Tuesday upheld a lower court's ruling that an AIG unit is liable for $1.3 million in excess damages plus certain interest on a construction worker's $2.7 million personal injury win, saying the excess insurer is not liable for interest that would have been paid by the primary insurer under a now-voided policy. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, writing for the majority in the split decision, rejected Jin Ming Chen's argument that under the terms of an excess policy Insurance Co. of the State of Pennsylvania had with Chen's employer, the excess insurer was liable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS