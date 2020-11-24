Attys In 5Pointz Graffiti Destruction Case Net $2M In Fees

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- A New York City real estate developer that destroyed a famed graffiti space known as 5Pointz has agreed to pay attorneys at Eisenberg & Baum LLP, who are representing the artists behind the space, more than $2 million in attorney fees, according to a joint stipulation filed Tuesday. In February, the Second Circuit upheld a $6.75 million verdict against the late Jerry Wolkoff's G&M Realty over the destruction, an incident that shook the art world in 2013. The appeals court described the developer's sudden whitewashing of the space "an act of pique and revenge." G&M asked the U.S. Supreme Court in July to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS