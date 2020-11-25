Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Toyota Gets Faulty Highlander Drive Shaft Suit Axed For Now

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a proposed nationwide consumer class action accusing Toyota Motor Corp. of creating Highlander model SUVs with defective drive shafts and knowingly concealing the issue, but gave the proposed class a chance to amend its complaint.

In a 22-page order Nov. 23, U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. ruled in favor of the Japanese carmaker, finding that the two Toyota owners who launched the suit and reside in California and Illinois are unable to bring their nationwide claims. Judge Blumenfeld said the pair lack standing to assert claims under the laws of states besides where they live...

