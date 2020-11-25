Calif. Airport, City Tangled In Service Monopoly Lawsuit

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 2:57 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles man and a partnership created to purchase property at a Southern California airport filed a lawsuit Tuesday against two companies that act as fixed-base operators, claiming they have monopoly control over services and operations rendered at the airport. Hawthorne Hangar Operations LP and Dan Wolfe alleged Hawthorne Airport LLC, Advanced Air LLC and their two principals conspired to establish a "de facto monopoly" over Hawthorne Municipal Airport's aviation services and ground leases by preventing HHO from engaging in competing fuel sales. According to HHO and Wolfe, the two companies are the "master lease holder" at the airport —...

