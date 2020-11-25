Ill. Cab Biz Isn't Covered In Fatal Carjacking Suit, Insurer Says 

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania insurer told an Illinois federal court Wednesday that it has no duty to defend a cab company in a suit by victims of a fatal crash involving a stolen taxi, saying its policy doesn't cover anything stemming from the violent carjacking that led to the accident. Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association Insurance Co. says a policy exclusion for incidents arising from assault and battery bars Chicago-area City Service Taxi Association Inc. from seeking coverage for the crash, caused by a man who allegedly sicced his dog on a cabbie, threw him from his vehicle and sped off. The insurer says the perpetrator's...

