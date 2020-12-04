Do Midstream Agreements Create Real Property Interests?

By Omar Alaniz, Gary Johnson and Ramy Morad

The Drilling Commitment touches and concerns Extraction's mineral estates because it closely relates to the land by altering the parties' legal relationship thereto. … The Drilling Commitment directly affects the parties' physical use and enjoyment of the land because the obligation to drill a certain number of wells on a certain schedules affects Extraction's drilling and development of its mineral estates.[8]

The "Dedicated Reserves" under the GPA are interests in real property, not personal. ... "Dedicated Reserves" is defined broadly as "the interests of Producer in all Gas reserves in and under, and all Gas owned by Producer and produced or delivered from (i) the Leases and (ii) other lands within the AMI." ... Unlike the Sabine decision, the present dedication encompasses real property.[17]

The gathering system, which Kingfisher constructed in furtherance of the agreements, enhances the value of Alta Mesa's unproduced reserves. Because the gathering system enhances the value of the reserves themselves, not simply Alta Mesa's personal interest in the reserves, there is a logical connection between the covenant calling for the construction of the gathering system and the value of the reserves.[18]

In the context of an oil and gas lease the surface easement is integral to the lessee's ability to realize the value of its mineral reserves. ... The covenants granting Kingfisher surface easements directly burden Alta Mesa's interest in the reserves because they restrict Alta Mesa's use of the surface land for drilling or exploration.[20]

