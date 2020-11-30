Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Judge Rips Law Firm's Atty Fees Bid In Insurance Row

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday criticized a Kansas law firm's attempt to collect almost $400,000 in attorney fees from an insurance company following a settlement in an underlying jail construction dispute, questioning the timing of the case.

U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen said the firm, Ron D. Beal PA, sat for years and did nothing to try to get $378,662 in attorney fees from Connecticut-based Hartford Fire Insurance Co., a subsidiary of The Hartford. Then the firm venue-shopped for its contract breach claim and chose Georgia solely because of its applicable six-year statute of limitations, he said during a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!