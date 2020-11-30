Ga. Judge Rips Law Firm's Atty Fees Bid In Insurance Row

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday criticized a Kansas law firm's attempt to collect almost $400,000 in attorney fees from an insurance company following a settlement in an underlying jail construction dispute, questioning the timing of the case. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen said the firm, Ron D. Beal PA, sat for years and did nothing to try to get $378,662 in attorney fees from Connecticut-based Hartford Fire Insurance Co., a subsidiary of The Hartford. Then the firm venue-shopped for its contract breach claim and chose Georgia solely because of its applicable six-year statute of limitations, he said during a...

