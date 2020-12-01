Port Authority Uniform Safety Claims Dismissed By NJ Court

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 12:57 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Monday tossed out an administrative panel's finding that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey violated its contract with its aircraft rescue and firefighting department by not supplying them with cotton uniforms. The decision by a two-judge appellate panel was a blow to claims by the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association Inc. that the uniforms worn by the aircraft rescue and firefighting personnel were potentially dangerous in extreme heat because they were made of polyester rather than cotton. The PBA had argued the uniforms violated the Port Authority's agreement with PBA members and...

