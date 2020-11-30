Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Unsure If 'Dangerously Vague' CFAA May Do Harm

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- Several U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared open Monday to claims that the scope of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act is "dangerously vague," and could criminalize innocuous online activity, in a case with immediate consequences for employees charged with abusing access to networks and potential ramifications for millions of everyday internet users.

The U.S. Supreme Court justices discussed Monday whether the language of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act allows prosecutors to pursue claims based on activities as minor as someone breaching an employee handbook by using a work Zoom account for personal use. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The case, Van Buren v....

