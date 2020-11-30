Hudson Pacific, CPP Investments Buy $625M Office Building

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 2:50 PM EST) -- Real estate investment trust Hudson Pacific and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said Monday that they have inked a deal to purchase a 668,000-square-foot office building in Seattle for $625 million. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. and CPP Investments said they teamed up to buy the skyscraper known as 1918 8th Avenue, which is located in downtown Seattle's Denny Triangle neighborhood and boasts Amazon as its largest tenant, according to a press release. The companies said that CPP Investments will own a 45% stake in the joint venture, while Hudson Pacific will own 55% and serve as general partner as well...

