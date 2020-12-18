5 Top Trade Policy Developments Of 2020: Year In Review

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 12:12 PM EST) -- The past year saw the COVID-19 pandemic send countries scrambling to adjust their trade regimes, while the Trump administration kept attorneys busy with a bevy of simmering disputes and new deals, all while insisting on major changes to the global trading system. The pandemic, along with a contentious reelection campaign, somewhat nudged trade policy from the limelight in the last year of an administration that had put it at the center of its economic platform. But lingering tensions with China, a batch of simmering trade fights with Europe and more dramatic upheaval at the World Trade Organization all made a lasting...

